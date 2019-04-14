BOZEMAN - An initiative to connect Bozeman’s "Main Street to the mountains" is making some major headway.
A classic Bozeman dream of a safe and accessible path from downtown Bozeman to some of the area’s most popular hiking trails that began in the 1990s is finally coming to life.
Construction on the trail started last week. It will not only connect the College M and Drinking Horse trailheads, but also the Story Mill Spur, the East Gallatin Recreation Area, and the new Story Mill Community Park, which will open this summer.
While city officials and local nonprofits have dreamed of making the project – part of the “Main Street to the Mountains” initiative – a reality since the 1990s, the “Path to the M” finally started making headway in 2014.
Manager of Trails, Open Space, and Parks Design and Development for the City of Bozeman Carolyn Poissant said in August, just before the city went to bid on the trail, that this is not only a practical move, but a safe one.
“[We] really wanted to see a safe alternative put on Bridger Drive because now people ride their bicycles and whatnot, you know, towards Bridger Canyon and there's a very, very narrow area where it's just – there's no place for bicycles,” explains Poissant. “It'll be a really, really heavily used trail."
It’ll be formed from 2.16 miles of both new pavement and existing trails, starting from Story Mill Road and following along Bridger Canyon Road/Montana Highway 86 until it reaches the College M trailhead. An underpass connecting the trailheads of Drinking Horse Mountain and the College M will go under Montana Highway 86.
The trail will cost about $4 million, about $3.3 million of which comes from a federal grant the city received for the project.
The path is expected to open in the fall.