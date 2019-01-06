Lolo man's home burglarized while he was recovering from injury

The Missoula County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help after an elderly man's home was burglarized while he was recovering from an injury at a rehab facility.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies say a 91-year-old man in Lolo is shaken after this TV, stereo and other important household items were stolen from his home.
Deputies say the man was recovering from a fall at a local rehab facility when burglars took not only his worldly possessions, but also his sense of security.
According to the Sheriff's office, the man recently moved to Lolo from Ravalli County after he lost his home to the roaring lion fire in 2016. The fire destroyed 16 homes and cost about 11 million to fight.
In a Facebook post, deputies say "this is one of the many burglaries and thefts in Lolo." The sheriffs office added extra patrols following the "many" burglaries and thefts in town.
The Sheriff's office Public Information Officer Brenda Bassett said, "unfortunately we can't give a location right now because we're trying to protect the man's property for the time being."
Missoula County Sheriffs deputies say call Crimestoppers at 721-4444 to report any information about the burglary.