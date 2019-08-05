In the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, people here in Montana and across the nation might be left feeling uneasy visiting public areas. Both shootings took place in crowded public places. Local authorities are sharing tips on how to stay safe in the event of an active shooter situation.
If you find yourself in a similar situation, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says everyone needs to make their own personal plan to get out of harms way.
“The reality of it is that we can't live in fear.”
The Great Falls Police Department shared a post on Facebook today that highlighted tips on what to do before they arrive on the scene. They advise you to run or escape if possible, hide, or even fight back as a last resort. The Sheriff says a person’s ability is also important to consider because everyone’s personal mobility ranges. Sheriff Slaughter advises everyone to be aware of their surroundings by staying alert and knowing where the closest exits are.
He adds that while it’s important to have a plan in place, everyone must carry on with their normal daily activities.
“Living in fear empowers these people to do these horrible, horrific acts, and by carrying on and going about your day to day life, that takes the power and control away from the evil people who do these things. And I think that's probably the key thing is, we can't allow evil people to dictate our lives,” said Slaughter.
Later this week the Montana State University Police Department in Bozeman plans to host their annual active shooter response training exercise for university, local, regional, and state law enforcement officers.