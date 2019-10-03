BOZEMAN- Did you just take a DNA test? If so get ready to dance to “Truth Hurts,” by Lizzo.
To kick-off, the fall and winter season grab your group of best friends and head to the Beall Park Community Center this Friday.
During the class, you’ll work on body positivity, confidence, and friendship.
This is hosted by Iconic Dance MT, everyone is welcome, all orientations, races, physical abilities, genders, dance levels, and, body shapes and sizes.
There will be giveaways and snacks, you can RSVP here.