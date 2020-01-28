Livingston to find out Tuesday night if they win a spot on small business TV show

BOZEMAN- The city of Livingston is having a party!
They are celebrating making it to top 5 Town final contestants for The Small Business Revolution Season 5 out of thousands of larger towns around the nation.
The city will be hosting a watch party to find out if they made the show. There will be a live screening at 6 p.m. announcing which town had the most votes.
If Livingston gets the most votes the show and big cash will come to the city.
The party will take place Tuesday, January 28th, The Shane Lalani Center Ballroom 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
You can RSVP here.