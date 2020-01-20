LIVINGSTON, Mont. - As temperatures drop, Livingston's only emergency shelter facility is facing an uphill battle to keep its doors open, with $34,000 in funds still needed to make it through the winter season.
Homelessness isn't always obvious in small towns like Livingston, where it's less cardboard boxes and more piling on blankets in the back seat of a car or sleeping on a friend's couch.
More than 30 people have used the emergency shelter so far this season. It's stocked and ready to help men, women, the elderly, and even families.
Josh Morris has only been running Livingston's warming center for about two weeks, but he's hit the ground running, making an effort to decorate the space like a home and give guests options on everything from food to shampoo scent.
Many of the guests who use the warming center have multiple jobs, and Morris has found that the stereotype of who uses a homeless shelter doesn't hold up to his experiences.
"They had their RV burn down during the wintertime while they were trying to heat it," Morris says, talking about a family that they helped the year before. "We were able to provide them with shelter. And that's a big success story for us too, because it's not just your stereotypical homeless person, it's 'anything could happen to anybody,' and that's what we want to be here for."
In Livingston, the shelter is ready to be there for the 5-10 people sleeping on the area's streets or in their cars every night. And while they've done a lot of good in the last year of the operation, the warming center - which is run by the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) based out of Bozeman - is badly in need of financial donations to make it to the end of the winter season in March.
It costs $90,000 to keep the warming center running each winter season. Without Livingston's center, anyone in need of a bed would be forced to drive 30 miles to Bozeman, which has the only other warming center in the area.
Outside of money, the biggest need is volunteers.
"We want to have volunteers here that will help interact with our guests too you know?" says Morris. "I mean, our staff does that, but if we start to have 3, 4, 5 guests it gets tough for us to have that more one-on-one, more intimate conversation with our guests and make them feel at home."
Morris wants to make sure people leave the shelter feeling dignified, independent, and confident, no matter how long it takes them to move past the shelter's walls.
"It's tough for a lot of us just to get a home on our own, you know, so when you have to worry about where you're gonna sleep every night, how are you supposed to worry about where you're gonna live you know after that?" he says. "It's tough."
To learn more about volunteering, click here. To donate to the emergency shelter, click here and select "Emergency Shelter Livingston" in the drop-down menu.