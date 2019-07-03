LIVINGSTON - On Tuesday, the state’s longest continually-run Fourth of July parade took over downtown Livingston this afternoon despite a controversial path to the event.
It’s been running through the city for 93 years, but it was a fight to aim the parade in the right direction this year.
This year, city commissioners and Livingston chamber members compromised with a route very close to what they’ve done historically, with one lane left open for emergency vehicles.
Last month, city management originally brought up fears that if something went wrong during the parade, the closed streets would slow ambulances down.
Chamber members fought to keep the historic route through downtown, worried that the changes would hurt local businesses.
The community rallied, even making hats that say “Make the Parade Great Again.”
Supporters say it’s all to fight for a parade that shapes this town.
Livingston residents were willing to show up for the parade in full force: rain, shine, or even a hail storm, all of which happened on Tuesday.
The Roundup Rodeo and celebratory parade triple the size of the town during the three days they’re put on every July. The events bring in around $2 million every year.
At least 120 floats participated in the parade route this year, but even more impressive was the number of volunteers: the highest number the parade has ever had.