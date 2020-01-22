LIVINGSTON- You can feel the buzz in downtown Livingston as local business leaders patiently wait to find out if a reality TV show will be making its way to the city.
The TV show the “Small Business Revolution,” comes to small towns with $500,000 in cash and uses it boost small business growth in the area.
Here's the catch, they have to win first place.
Over the last week, they’ve been placing in the top four out of five in votes.
But people on the street say, regardless the city has already won.
“With or without the support of the Small Business Revolution I think we’ve seen the small business community step up in a way that I haven’t seen,” Katie Weaver, Economic and Community Development Extension Agent for MSU said, “I think the opportunities are endless when we have these small businesses stepping up and doing the work side-by-side.”
Business leaders in the area keep saying in Livingston there aren’t box stores and chains so the chance to boost support for the small businesses is massive and that’s with this has done.
“Seeing support from Governor Bullock, Jeff Bridges, Parks Reece, musical artists from all over the world who absolutely love Livingston and the community that we call home was a big deal,” Gavin Clark, executive director of the Park County Community Foundation said. “We know how special this place is but to have folks who have a broad reach let people know how amazing this place it feels really good.”
The winner will be announced next week on Tuesday.
Right now if the town doesn't win, a conversation will be had about trying out again next year.
There’s going to be a big watch party in Livingston, to find out who wins on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts Ballroom from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.