Livingston could be in the running to be on a small business reality television show

UPDATE- Livingston now moves to the top five. The city will now have a week to get the votes need to move into first place and be on the show.
You can vote here.
We will have more on this later in the week.
LIVINGSTON- Business organizers in Livingston are waiting right now to find out if the city will be on season 5 of a reality television show called, "The Small Business Revolution."
The town was nominated by the Livingston Business Improvement District, whose mission is to enhance the vitality of downtown Livingston.
This is the first time a Montana town has been selected as a top ten finalist in the five years of the program.
If chosen to take part the city will be eligible for half $1 million to spend on local small businesses.
Organizers will have an answer later today, you can learn more here.