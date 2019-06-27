Little Shell Tribe passes Senate for Federal Recognition

Big news for Native Americans in Montana: the US Senate has approved federal recognition of the Little Shell Tribe.
Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester have pushed for this recognition for years now.
According to a press release, the new legislation passed as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which is the Senate's annual defense bill.
The tribe has fought for federal recognition for over a century, and has been recognized by the state of Montana since 2000.
There are over 5,400 members of the Little Shell Tribe located across Montana.