BOZEMAN - Bozeman’s second high school is well on its way to getting its mascot and school colors.
A transition committee identified 24 potential mascots and 11 color combinations for Gallatin High School (listed below).
The committee used a few criteria to narrow down the suggestions, including avoiding mascots or color combinations from other AA schools in the state, and putting emphasis on colors that are more classic (a move that will help the district save money on apparel and school gear).
An online student and staff poll on the mascot and colors will be conducted over the next week. The top choices will then be brought to the public for an online community poll, which is expected to open mid-April.
The results of that vote will be taken to the high school transition committee, which will make its final recommendation to the school board. A final decision is expected to be made by the school board in mid-May, barring a second student poll to further narrow down the list of mascots and colors.
For details on the decision-making process and more, you can check out this dedicated web page.
Below is the list of mascots that will be included in the student and staff survey:
1. Anglers
2. Avalanche
3. Badgers
4. Blizzard
5. Cougars
6. Coyotes
7. Elk
8. Explorers
9. Geysers
10. Highlanders
11. Lightning
12. Mountaineers
13. Mountain Goats
14. Osprey
15. Rams
16. Raptors (bird)
17. Raptors (dinosaur)
18. Ravens
19. Storm
20. Timberwolves
21. Trailblazers
22. Trout
23. Wolverines
24. Yeti
Below is the list of color combinations that will be included in the student and staff survey:
1. Black and Light Blue
2. Black and Royal Blue
3. Black and Silver
4. Black and White
5. Royal Blue and Orange
6. Navy Blue and Orange
7. Light Blue and Purple
8. Royal Blue and Purple
9. Royal Blue and Red
10. Navy Blue and Red
11. Orange and Gray