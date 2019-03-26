BOZEMAN – After a month of controversy, Bozeman’s second high school can officially start going by its new name: Bozeman Gallatin High.
Now that the months-long process is over, we hit the streets to find out what people think of the new name.
“I think it’s really great, getting another high school,” says Bozeman High alumnus Peter Obermeyer. “I graduated in 2013 and BHS was already really crowded, so I'm excited for the people who live here now to hopefully have more space, and just a better experience in high school.”
It’s been a long month for Bozeman residents trying to determine the best name for the city’s second high school. On Monday night, the Bozeman Public School Board voted unanimously in favor of the name Bozeman Gallatin.
Their decision was likely influenced by the public’s vote after backlash over its first decision of “Westslope" earlier this month.
The name Bozeman Gallatin High School wasn’t in the mix for the early stages of the school board’s consideration. The three names brought to the board in late February were Westslope, Spanish Peaks, and Storm Castle. But once Gallatin was brought to the public as a potential candidate, it was the favorite for students, faculty, and community members.
So far, the name is off to a better start than its predecessor.
“I'm excited to hear that Gallatin Valley High School is the one they're settling on. I think it's a good fit,” says Obermeyer. “It fits with the place and Bozeman, so it's a good compliment to BHS.”
Some suggest paying homage to the original name of Westslope, which refers to Montana’s state fish, the Westslope Cutthroat Trout. Although Bozemanites hit back against that name a few weeks ago, more were in favor of the fish as a mascot.
But tourist Rudy Kocman cautions against that.
“I went to Colorado College many years ago,” explains Kocman. “We're the Tigers. There was talk about becoming the Cutthroat Trout. When we got feedback that maybe donations would drop, we decided to keep the Tigers.”
When it comes to the mascot at least, one thing is for sure: it has to have local significance.
Seve Winebrenner, visiting Bozeman with his parents, suggests the Fighting Moose, “because they look mean!”
If you have an opinion about Bozeman Gallatin’s new colors or mascot, the school is taking suggestions from the public on their website.