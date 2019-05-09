Lineup for Music on Main announced

BOZEMAN- Summer in Bozeman is just around the corner which means prep work for Music on Main is underway.
The Downtown Bozeman Association announced the lineup for the 19th Annual Music on Main summer concert series.
The series will take place in Downtown Bozeman on Main Street from Rouse Ave. to Black Ave.
Events start at 6:30 p.m. and go till 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings from June 27 to August 15.
The music is expected to kick off on concert nights at 7:00 p.m. and last until around 8:30 p.m.
The lineup and dates are as followed-
June 27 – Paige & the Peoples Band
July 4 – Tris Munsick and the Innocents
July 11 - The Dusty Pockets
July 18 – Jameson and the Sordid Seeds
July 25 – Lauren Morrow
August 1 - Dead Winter Carpenters
August 8 – The Rad Trads
August 15 – The Outer Vibe
You can sample music from the groups here.
The live music is free, this is a kid's friendly event.
Are you planning on stopping by? If so let us know what band you are excited to see in the comments below.