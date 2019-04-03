Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the Unabomber's Montana arrest.
Federal officials surrounded Ted Kaczynski's property outside Lincoln on April 3, 1996, and took him into custody without incident.
Kaczynski's homemade bombs killed three and injured 23 others.
It's a date many in Lincoln would like to forget. The town is ready to shed the legacy left behind by its most notorious resident.
Our team recently produced a 30-minute special report on the town's efforts to move beyond the Unabomber.
We invite you to watch it and learn about the new projects Lincoln is working on.