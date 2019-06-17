BOZEMAN - After fighting its way through the legislature, a bill that opens Montana up to filmmakers is finally law, and already making a difference for the state’s filmmakers.
Before HB 293 passed, Montana was one of only ten states that didn’t have tax incentives in place; effectively deterring outside studios from bringing business to the Big Sky, and thus making it more difficult filmmakers working in the state to get new jobs.
The bill only passed Governor Steve Bullock’s desk a month ago, and it doesn’t kick in until July 1, but Bozeman-based production rental company Filmlites Montana is already preparing for the wave of films, shows, and commercials the bill is expected to bring to Montana.
The Montana Economic Development Industry Advancement - or “MEDIA” - Act essentially gives filmmakers a 25-35% tax credit once they’ve spent money in the state by hiring local contractors, renting filming locations, buying food, and putting up workers in hotels.
The Republican-introduced, bipartisan-supported bill will pull money for the rebates from the state’s general fund (as opposed to directly taxing Montanans), but supporters say it is anticipated to bring enough income into the state to more than make up for that money.
A $10 million cap was placed on incentives as the bill made its way through the legislature, which some worry will limit the program and hurt potential income.
For now, the benefits of the bill and the timeline for them to kick in are still unclear. In the meantime, Montana filmmakers are getting ready for the inevitable production wave that will hit the state once word gets out about the incentives.
Filmlites owner JP Gabriel says he already knows of three or four feature films that have scouted in the state since the film incentive bill was introduced.
“We’re all preparing for a slow buildup of production to hit Montana,” says Gabriel, who has worked in the state’s film industry for three decades. “At Filmlites, we bought another truck, bought about $150,000 worth of gear to prepare… We’re going to just be ready to go when they call.”
Filmlites is also trying to acquire more crews, training and preparing them before productions start coming to the state. Gabriel hopes to integrate that training with Montana State University film students and union members that are already in town.
Film crew members tend to go where the work is, as Gabriel points out, so after lackluster film incentives forced much of the state’s film economy out of Montana, local filmmakers left too. Gabriel says he knows of more than a few former Montana filmmakers who would love to come back to work in the Treasure State.
Gabriel, a hardcore supporter of and rallying voice for HB 293, says it’s hard to estimate how much money the incentives will bring into the state, but a big enough project could change things quickly.
“It takes awhile for the word to get out and for it to circulate throughout the business,” Gabriel adds, though he’s trying to speed that process by personally informing filmmakers and production houses he’s worked with about the incentives.
Gabriel also says the bill won’t just make big cities like Missoula, Kalispell, and Bozeman richer – it’s also designed to benefit rural, lower-income communities. Productions that film in these places will receive an additional 5% tax incentive.
Montana used to have a strong film economy, with movies like “A River Runs Through It” bringing tourist dollars and hoards of wannabe-fly-fishermen to the state in the 1990s. The state’s previous film tax incentive expired in 2015.