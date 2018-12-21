A favorite new tradition took to the halls, walls and basketball hoops of Hawthorne Elementary School Friday, as the mysterious Elf on the Shelf appeared with a familiar face behind it.
“I do it purely for fun, I enjoy doing it. It cracks up my teachers and kids and I kind of creep around the school and bring joy,” said Principal Casey Bertram.
For three years, Bertram has donned a custom elf outfit, complete with Nike shorts, jingley socks and Chuck Taylors, and snuck around the school as a life-sized Elf on the Shelf.
“This time of the year for teachers and for kids and families, it can be stressful. And schools, we work really hard every day for kids and kids work really hard and this is just a fun day,” Bertram said.
Always appearing on the day before Christmas break, Principal Bertram says one of the reasons this tradition has stuck so well with Bertram is not only the impact on the children but his staff.
"There's a lot of stress and a lot of accountability, and a lot of pressure that's put on public schools and on teachers. And we often forget that they're just people, so it's just a way that I could make them laugh. So it's just about bringing joy to people."