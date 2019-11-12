Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney to make a campaign stop in the race for Governor in Bozeman Thursday

BOZEMAN- Democrat Lieutenant Governor, Mike Cooney will make a campaign stop in Bozeman this Thursday, November 14, 2019.
The Butte native is running to become the next Governor of the treasure state.
Cooney’s campaign says via Facebook that he is running to increasing access to healthcare, investing in public education, growing job opportunities, and protecting our public lands.
You can RSVP to this event in Bozeman here.
Members of the Montana GOP right now are preparing to host the first of 10 GOP Gubernatorial Primary Debates. You can read more about that here.