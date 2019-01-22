Montana's youth suicide rate is nearly double the national average, and state legislators are looking to bring action into the classroom.
Bill 186 proposes a pilot program for optional mental health screenings for students 11 and older.
"Mental health assessments can be a really helpful tool, particularly for school psychologists, to assess an entire school, for example, to determine whether some students are at risk for mental health issues, while other students might be okay," Anisa Goforth the University of Montana Director of Psychology graduate programs.
If passed, the bill would allocate a million dollars of Montana's general fund into the Office of Public Instruction's budget. The OPI would then award funding to districts across the state for screenings. Goforth said the bill could be a great first step toward addressing mental health issues in Montana's youth.
"I think it's wonderful to provide schools a choice to have access to funds to do mental health," Goforth said.
She adds the mental health assessments only go so far. In order to help students diagnosed, schools would need to obtain additional financial resources.
"Those assessments are important for collecting the data, finding those kids who need help and most importantly we need the next step provide intervention to make sure we get the kids the support they need," Goforth said.
Another proposal, house bill 199, could make bullying a misdemeanor. The proposal shows bullies could face fines of up to $500, or imprisonment up to a year, if convicted.
"Creating any unsafe environment for any student is really a negative experience because it can lead to mental health problems," Goforth said.
If bullying leads to death of serious injury, bill 199 could make it a felony with a fine of $10,000, or imprisonment for up to five years.
Goforth said she's unsure if the bill can stop bullying, offering a different approach to the growing issue.
"Most importantly, providing opportunities for schools to prevent bullying in the first place and knowing that prevention is a key way to provide support services for kids who are really experiencing bullying," Goforth adds.
Both bills are being debated by state legislators.