HELENA – Law enforcement are looking for a 38-year-old man who’s wanted for several felony warrants.
Bruce Alan Garay was last seen in the Helena area on June 25, according to the Lewis and Clark Sherriff’s Office. Garay is described as Native American, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Additionally, he has several tattoos, including ‘Mallory,’ a cross on his left forearm and ‘Arielle’ on his left wrist.
Garay faces arrest warrants out of Lewis and Clark County for two counts of strangulation of a partner or family member, and a no bond warrant out of Powell County for violating the terms of his conditional release.
Garay is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him.
If you have information about Garay, you can reach out to the U.S. Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement agency. You’re asked to call 911 if you spot him in the Helena area.