BOZEMAN - "This is kind of the new face of how we respond to emergencies," says Michael Foust, addressing a cluster of journalists on Tuesday as he and local law enforcement officials gathered to unveil a new program addressing mental health issues in the community.
Foust, Regional Director for Western Montana Mental Health Center Gallatin, is one of the leading members, along with Gallatin County's biggest law enforcement organizations, of a program that will allow mental health to be addressed directly in emergency calls.
The professionals, a handful of which have already begun working with the county's law enforcement, will join police in responding directly to the caller's location. They'll help assess the person in the place where they're most comfortable, their own home, saving those in need the ride to a crisis center or even jail in some extreme cases.
A person experiencing a mental health crisis is more likely to encounter law enforcement than medical care, leading to more people with mental illnesses ending up in jail instead of getting the support they need.
While police and sheriff's deputies are trained in dealing with mental illness, these mental health professionals will be able to better assess the crisis and provide immediate care.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, who has been head of the Sheriff's Office since 2012, spoke strongly Tuesday about the shift that he's seen occur in the county's emergency calls over the last decade or so.
"We've become the de-facto social workers, diversion specialists, crisis intervention, everything but cops," Gootkin said, referring to the role of his deputies. "And the whole idea of this is to get the pros who - that is their world - right there in the homes with the families, with the people in crisis."
"I think we're already trained to kind of have that compassion, right? To be able to reduce the stigma for people engaging in mental health services?" asks Karen Patty, a community-based crisis therapist for Western Montana Mental Health Center Gallatin and one of the mental health professionals involved in the program. "Maybe they've had regular engagements with law enforcement, but they've not actually engaged with services to reduce their crises."
For those involved in the program, the goal is no longer to react to problems, but to treat and prevent them. This is expected to be accomplished by making the impact of the mental health interactions lasting; the team will follow up with patients and connect them to resources so that they can continue their growth past the initial 911 call.
More often than not, it's the same people calling in, requiring help with a mental health crisis.
"Officers respond to this person in crisis and then oftentimes, they're back over there ten days later or a week later, and it kind of repeats itself," explains Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford. "I see great promise of us being able to break that and give people the help that they need."
Patients will continue to have the option to go to help centers like Bozeman's Hope House, a stabilization center that provides shelter and support during a mental health crisis.
The law enforcement agencies involved - the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Belgrade and Bozeman Police Departments - are still trying to secure funding for the program, which they call "very much a work in progress." However, the end goal is to eventually have five or six teams of mental health responders that can be available 24 hours a day. The program will serve the entire Gallatin County community.
Gallatin County is only the second region in the state to implement such a program, according to the officials, with Great Falls being the first.