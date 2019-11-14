BOZEMAN- A popular outdoor Bozeman pavilion will be getting repaired after it collapsed under the weight of snow last winter.
A $350,000 donation was made to repair the collapsed Bogert Pavilion.
The pavilion has been out of commission since last winter, leaving ice skaters in Bozeman with one less ice rink and forcing the summer farmers market to relocate.
A beam in the arched pavilion snapped causing part of the roof to cave due to heavy snow.
This fall, the commission accepted a $350,000 donation from a longtime Gallatin Valley resident Marcia Anderson.
The donation comes with a big name change, the pavilion will now be the "Anderson Pavilion," at Bogert Park.
"The city was in a bit of a tight spot,” Terry Cunningham, Bozeman City Commissioner said, “We had a collapsed pavilion, we didn't have the funds to pay for it and she recognized right away the value of that pavilion at Bogert Park.”
That donation is saving taxpayers some big bucks.
“Without Marcia Anderson's donation, it would've taken at least a year longer and the burden would have fallen on the taxpayers,” Cunningham said.
The pavilion was built in 1977, the city commission expressed in July about 8 of the 10 beams would need to be replaced.
Now, because of this donation, all of the beams are being replaced.
Some money from insurance and a general fund will pay for the rest of the work.