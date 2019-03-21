Laps full of laughs, how mall walkers found friendship through exercise

BOZEMAN- Walking the mall is not an unusual sport, across America at any moment you can find a group of people getting laps in between the food court and Macy's.
But the group in Bozeman is much different.
Three days a week a group of seniors gets together for a class hosted by the health department called Walk With Ease.
The class is specifically designed to help people with arthritis exercise and move their joints.
There is a guided stretching routine before laps begin and each set of laps is designed to slowly increase heart rate.
While it's very true that the group comes for the exercise they stay for the social scene.
Jo Ann Wood has been coming to the class now for several weeks and she says it's one of the highlights her days, knowing that she gets to get up and walk the mall with her friends.
Wood lives alone but is the definition of a social butterfly.
She moves from friend to friend in the group walking laps with all of them and picking up conversation like it never ended.
You can hear her laughing from one end of the mall to the other end when Wood is getting laps in.
“It’s a good thing to be around.. we can visit with each other and have laugh, mostly were laughing and if you can do that well you’re exercising then that’s a plus... right,” Wood said.
Wood says that the group has formed a tight bond and outside the class they see movies and play bingo.
This class gave Wood exercise and a second family all at the Gallatin County Mall.
If you would like to join the class or know someone who would fit in with this group just click here.