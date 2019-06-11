Kids’ Summer Lunch Program gets ready to kick off in Gallatin Valley

The HRDC says summer can be a stressful time for families on a budget so the Kids’ Summer Lunch Program will give parents a little extra help and kids important access to nutritious meals.
This program will offer a safe, supervised location where kids and teens can stay active and spend time with their friends.
Kids and teens age 18 and under can hop in line, meals are free and available at eight sights across the Gallatin Valley.
No application or proof of income is required.
Locations are as followed-
Bozeman: June 10 through August 30 Beall Park -- 11:15 am - 12:15 pm, Mon. - Fri. Kirk Park -- 11:30 am - 12:30 pm, Mon. - Fri. Bozeman Public Library -- 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Mon. - Fri. Irving School -- 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Mon. - Fri. M.S.U. Family and Graduate Housing -- 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Mon. - Fri. Fork & Spoon -- 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sun. - Fri.
Belgrade: June 10 through August 23 Lewis & Clark Park -- 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Mon. - Fri. Kathy Hollensteiner Park -- 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Mon. - Fri.
Three Forks: June 3 through August 9 Stevenson Park -- 11:30 am - 12:15 pm, Mon. - Fri.