BOZEMAN - County fairs bring lots of competition every year, whether its livestock, rodeo, some of the county's best art, or who can eat the most deep-fried foods.
But perhaps the fiercest competition comes from a place you wouldn't expect, and from competitors a lot smaller than you're picturing.
The Kids Pedal Tractor Pull pulled into its 18th year this July. It's a competition of strength, with kids ages 4-12 trying their best to pedal tractors with weights in the back.
A day at the fair isn't always easy for parents: having to corral ids, manage the sugar intake, and stay on top of that energy.
But there's a group of kids that's definitely pulling their weight. Actually, about twice their weight.
"It's fun, because you get to race against other people, which is pretty fun," says 7-year-old Tyler.
While some of the kids are first-timers just giving the game a shot, one was closer to an expert on the subject.
9-year-old John says he prepares every year with Insanity workouts, which he explains as "one-hour long workouts that help get your strength up."
John didn't win this year, but he has a good reason: he forgot to do his Insanity workouts.
The beauty of the game, though, is that it's about more than just wearing out the kids or strengthening those muscles.
"The show is halfway about the engineering principle of simple machines," says host Doug Hearn. "So, it's halfway learning about science, halfway wearing out your kids."
If you want to check out the tractor pull, it's free for kids ages 4-12.
They'll be at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds three times a day (12:30, 2:30, and 4:30) every day until the fair closes on Sunday.