Bozeman brought out its tricks and treats on Thursday night for the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treating event.
Hundreds took to Main Street to trick-or-treat at Bozeman’s local shops. From Rubiks cubes to policewomen, to Stranger Things stars and even Carmen Sandiego, the street lit up with color and characters on the spookiest night of the year.
But even with the most exciting new costumes taking over the streets, kids said candy was still their favorite part of the holiday.
The festivities are put on by the Downtown Bozeman Partnership and over 150 businesses, all teaming up to give Bozeman’s kids a safe, fun way to enjoy trick-or-treating in a growing city.