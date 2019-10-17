BOZEMAN- Big prizes are up for grabs at the pumpkin carving contests for kids at Kenyon Noble locations on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The 21st annual Halloween Pumpkin Carving competition is giving away tablets, tents and gift cards.
Bernie DelValle, assistant store manager of Kenyon Noble, has worked at the store for 12 years. He says he's seen a lot of repeat carvers.
“Kids have a lot of stuff going on, there’s a lot of stresses in life. We want to be a bright spot,” DelValle said. “We want to provide a place they can come, [get] free pumpkins, free cookies, free juice, and just have a great time.”
DelValle said he has seen the community grow up in front of him through this event.
The competition is open to three age groups, zero to 5, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12. It's scheduled for Sat., Oct. 19 from 11 AM-1 PM at Kenyon Noble locations in Belgrade, Bozeman & Livingston. The judges will choose three winning pumpkins from each category at 1 p.m.