Kennel Cough cases on the rise in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- If you have a dog at home veterinarians in the Bozeman area say kennel cough is on the rise in the area.
Molly Sherburne noticed her dogs were sick and took them to the vet in Bozeman, her vet said her two dogs are the third case of kennel cough that he treated within opening and she was there at 9 a.m.
This isn’t her first rodeo with the disease. Her dogs have fought it off before, in fact, the last three years that she's lived here, every year her dog has gotten sick with the illness.
“Especially with older dogs or puppies it actually can turn into a more serious secondary disease,” Sherburne said, “I would love people to be able to recognize it early and that way it doesn’t continue to spread and get to be such a big thing and Bozeman every year.”
Sherburne actually contributes Bozeman's active lifestyle to the reason dogs come down with the illness.
“With Bozeman being such a dog-friendly community it plays a huge role,” Sherburne said, “We're encouraged to bring our dogs with us through our lifestyle and so because of that it’s just kind of a breeding ground for something so contagious.”
Now if you are unfamiliar with the way looks here are some hacks to help identify from the American Kennel Club.
• a strong cough, often with a “honking” sound – this is the most obvious symptom
• runny nose
• sneezing
• lethargy
• loss of appetite
• low fever
There are shots and vaccinations available for kennel cough, they run anywhere from $10-$30.
Once your pet has been diagnosed or you think your pet does have kennel cough it’s super important to skip the visit the dog park to prevent that from spreading.
A way to prevent the start of an outbreak is to keep your dog from drinking out of communal water bowls.