Kathleen Williams announced that she'll be running for Montana's only seat in the House of Representatives - again.
From the Williams campaign:
Kathleen Williams Announces Candidacy for U.S. House
BILLINGS—Today, Kathleen Williams announced her candidacy for Montana’s lone seat in the United States House of Representatives to a packed crowd nearly 250 this evening. Williams was the 2018 Democratic nominee for Montana’s at-large congressional seat.
Williams was introduced by a sportsman and labor leader, a healthcare professional, and a high school student that shared with a crowd of nearly 250 why they were supporting her campaign.
“When people put their faith in you, help you build a movement bigger than yourself, when they look you in the eye and tell you they believe in you— you don’t give up. You double down...,” said Kathleen Williams. “That’s why today, I am proud to announce that I am running again to be your lone representative in the United States Congress!”
On Sunday, Williams will begin a statewide, 11-stop, 7-day Road Forward Tour to hear from Montanans what issues are most important to them. A schedule of Williams’ tour is available online HERE.