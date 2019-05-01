Judge Kathy Seeley has ordered that Lloyd Barrus can be forcibly medicated to stand trial in the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Barrus is facing five felonies, including Deliberate Homicide by Accountability, Attempted Deliberate Homicide by Accountability, Attempted Deliberate Homicide, Assault on a Peace Officer, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Person.
The first three charges come with a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Barrus was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, which led to a number of Sell hearings in December of 2018 and January of 2019. During those hearings, the state argued Barrus would respond well to medication, given his prior history of mental health issues and criminal record. Barrus' defense, however, told the court Barrus had stated he would fight before being forcibly medicated again.
According to court documents, Judge Seeley decided there was reason enough to believe Barrus would respond well to medication and in turn be able to sit through a trial.
He will be taking an antipsychotic medication called Risperdal through treatment at the Montana State Hospital, and if he refuses the medication, he will be involuntarily medicated through an injection of the antipsychotic medication Zyprexa.
The most recent order comes two weeks shy of the two year anniversary of the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore. On that day in 2017, Lloyd Barrus and his son, Marshall Barrus, exchanged fire with officers and led police on a multi-county high speed chase. Marshall Barrus was shot and later died of his injuries.