Johnson Canyon Road full of nails, use caution
BOZEMAN- Custer Gallatin National Forest posted to its Facebook page that the road grader got two flat tires trying to grade the Johnson Canyon Road.
The road is full of nails and screws from people burning pallets.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest is asking you not to bring pallets onto the forest to burn and that the trash left behind affects everyone.
Everyone from mountain bikers to ATV users could all get flat tires from pallet fires.
Use caution on Johnson Canyon Road.
