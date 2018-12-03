Former Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Missoula on Monday to tell tales of his time serving under former President Barack Obama.
More than 700 people packed into Dennison Theater on the University of Montana campus on Monday to hear the former Vice President speak in person.
Biden released his memoir book in November 2017, titled "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose," and has since been touring more than 30 U.S. cities.
One excited VIP ticket holder who bought tickets to meet Biden told ABC FOX she paid $400 to say a few words to him.
"I watched a speech by Joe Biden and he said, 'if you're not happy with the state of the world right now, don't watch from the sidelines, you gotta do something about it.' So I went online, paid my money, and became a U.S. citizen. [I'm here] to thank him for inspiring me," Claire Francoeur said.
Before getting introduced on stage, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said during his second tour to Iraq, he served alongside the late Beau Biden. Beau is Biden's oldest son, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015.
Biden's memoir tells tales of the year he lost his son Beau, and how we balanced his duties while serving as vice president.