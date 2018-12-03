Former Vice President Joe Biden talked about a possible presidential run during an event in Missoula Monday.
Biden made a stop on the University of Montana campus as part of his American Promise Tour to promote his book "Promise Me, Dad."
He discussed his time as VP under President Barack Obama, how he balanced family and political life and what his political future looks like.
Biden told the crowd he will decide sometime in the next six weeks to two months whether he’ll run for president. He added it will be a family decision.
One excited VIP ticket holder who bought tickets to meet Biden told ABC FOX she paid $400 to say a few words to him.
"I watched a speech by Joe Biden and he said, 'if you're not happy with the state of the world right now, don't watch from the sidelines, you gotta do something about it.' So I went online, paid my money, and became a U.S. citizen. [I'm here] to thank him for inspiring me," Claire Francoeur said.
Before welcoming Biden to the stage, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said during his second tour to Iraq, he served alongside the late Beau Biden. Beau is Biden's oldest son, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015.
Biden's memoir tells tales of the year he lost his son Beau, and how we balanced his duties while serving as vice president.
Biden released his memoir book in November 2017, titled "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose," and has since been touring more than 30 U.S. cities.