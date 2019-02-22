Weather Alert

...DRIFTING AND BLOWING SNOW OCCURRING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 11 INCHES POSSIBLE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, MADISON, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&