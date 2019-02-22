BOZEMAN - Jennifer Garner was good-natured about a delayed flight this week out of Bozeman.
The actress posted on Thursday, writing:
"If your flight is delayed in #Bozeman, Montana (or to find the World’s Best cappuccino), may I humbly recommend @wildjoescoffee.
#travelingwithoutkids #baristajen#amistillallowedtovisit?"
She accompanied it with a cute video of the ways she killed time at a coffee shop, including leaving positive-message post-its, eating ice cream and even getting behind the counter to learn barista tricks.
It's unclear what brought her to Montana, although she also Instagrammed a picture of alpacas in a snowy field.
The post is typical of the A-list celebrity's laid-back approach to social media - she even sometimes screencaps paparazzi photos and jokes about the unflattering poses they catch her in.
It's not unusual to see major celebrities passing through Bozeman, since the skiing at Big Sky and Yellowstone Club draws major names.
Story updated 2 PM to reflect correct coffee shop location.