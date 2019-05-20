Items on the City Commission agenda

BOZEMAN- The City Commission meeting will be taking place in Bozeman Monday, May 20.
A few items that will be talked about are as followed-
- An on-premises beer and wine license for Little Star Diner, on 548 E. Babcock ST for the calendar year of 2019
- Installation of a sidewalk for the Bozeman commons on the north side of East Main Street
- Lease-purchase of 2019 Elgin Broom Bear Sweeper
Resolution 5046-
It approves using tax increment revenues or proceeds of tax increment revenue bonds to pay or reimburse West Peach, LLC, as the developer of the project for certain costs of associated public infrastructure.
So it could cover the costs of offsite infrastructure, including water, sewer, street, sidewalks.
The West Peach Condos are in the Bozeman midtown area.
The website for the project says it will be a vibrant 17 condo development that mixes modern and traditional craftsmanship.
If you want to stop by the meeting will be at 6 p.m. and the public can speak to the commission towards the end of the meeting following the discussion on the West Peach Condos.