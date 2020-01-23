BUTTE, Mont. - Businesses in Uptown Butte are assessing the damage left behind from a fire that gutted an historic building early Thursday.
The Irish Times, The Post, and Muddy Creek Brewery were housed in the building, which is considered a total loss after a blaze ripped through it just before 3 AM.
By the time Butte-Silver Bow Fire Battalion Chief Shane Worley got to the scene Thursday morning, smoke was billowing out of the windows and the ceiling. Soon after, the roof caved in.
At first, firefighters were sent inside the building to try to knock down the flames, but the fire was burning so intensely that firefighters had quickly move outside to keep themselves safe.
It was a difficult scene, even for firefighters.
"It's a devastating loss for the Uptown for sure," says Worley. "And Butte's had some big fires, and this has to rank right up there with all of them."
Firefighters had the flames under control by 7 AM, but were still on scene for several more hours for mop-up.
Local and state fire officials are still working to determine a cause for the fire. While investigators have their work cut out for them, so do the businesses left in the rubble.
"It wasn't just a bar," says Irish Times bartender Garry Gosnell. "It was a place for all of us to meet people who worked there. We're family. We would get together on Thanksgiving, we were together basically every holiday."
From Thanksgiving to New Years to Saint Patrick's Day, the other employees at The Times became Gosnell's family after he moved to Butte a few years ago. Gosnell says it took a few hours for the sad reality to sink in this morning.
"It took until this morning before I understood what it really meant, how much loss it was," he says.
About 15 employees are impacted, in addition to the business owners. For some employees in the Irish Times building, it was a second job as they made efforts to support their families. Now, they've lost that extra income.
"It's all part of our livelihood," explains Gosnell. "[I] may try and bar tend somewhere else. There's people that have had their graduation parties there and there's wedding receptions from there, and I'm sure there's many people that have met and got married down the road from there."
The structure was over a century old, standing at the corner of Galena and Main Streets.
Tristan Coates was a bartender at The Post. She says her reaction was "emotional, sick to our stomachs and don't want to believe it," adding that it was "just a sad situation for everybody."
The owner of The Post and The Irish Times was like an uncle to her, with her mom, stepdad, sister, and cousins all working in the two bars, calling it their second home.
"It's not a job that we lost, it's a family," says Coates.
Coates says even those who didn't work there can appreciate how the building paid tribute to Butte's history.
"The names from the bar also came from [how] it used to be an old post office, that's where we got The Post from. All our drinks were named "Paper Boy," "Article," all of those kinds of things for that history that came inside the building," she explains.
Even with the loss of the building, employees plan to remain close.
"We'll be sticking together, we will all still be a family. It's just sad that we no longer get to go be in this building together," Coates says.
Muddy Creek Brewery thanked fire crews in a Facebook post Thursday morning:
"...We have no information about how the fire started or what happened. We do want to sincerely thank Butte's Fire Department for responding and doing all in their power to fight the fire," the post reads in part. "We have been blessed with the most amazing staff and the most loyal, wonderful customers a business could ever hope for. We have laughed with you, mourned with you and shared pints with all of you for the last 5 years..."
UpTop Clothing Co. also has a warehouse in the area. The company posted on Facebook that they don't know the magnitude of the damage as this point, and will be taking the online store offline for the time being.
This story will be updated as our team in southwest Montana continues to talk to community members.