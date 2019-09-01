Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE UPPER 80S AND SOME LOWER 90S. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW FIRE STARTS COULD BE DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN BECAUSE OF THE LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY IS BEING LAUNCHED FOR CHEYENNE BUNKER BY THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT. CHEYENNE IS A 17-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5-FEET 6-INCHES, 163 POUNDS, WITH HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR. CHEYENNE WAS LAST SEEN SEPTEMBER 2ND, 2019 WHEN SHE LEFT HER HOME HEADED FOR THE LIBRARY. CHEYENNE IS MEDICATION-DEPENDENT AND DID NOT LEAVE WITH HER MEDICATION. CHEYENNE HAS A MENTAL AGE OF 6 TO 8 YEARS OLD WITH NO CONCEPT OF TIME. CHEYENNE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A TURQUOISE HAT WITH A MONTANA LOGO, A THIN GREY LONG SLEEVE HOODIE, BLUE JEANS, AND WHITE TENNIS SHOES. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT CHEYENNE PLEASE CONTACT HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 4 4 7 8 4 6 1, OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU!