A new report, titled “It is raining plastic,” from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows that microplastics can now be found in the rain coming down across the Rocky Mountains.
While you’re hiking in the Rockies, you expect to come across wild animals, rough terrain, and stunning views, but you’re probably not aware of the microplastics that researchers say can be found all over these mountains as well.
Microplastics are plastics that are broken down into extremely small, sometimes microscopic, fragments that pollute the environment.
Researchers took their data from an area north of Denver, Colorado, and found that in more than 90% of the samples taken from rain water, plastics were present.
USGS researchers told environmental news site EcoWatch that the findings, while focused in Colorado, aren’t rare. Studies looking into how plastics are deposited during the snow season are taking place in Montana, as well as across the Rocky Mountains, right now.
It happens around the world as well, with studies showing a daily rate of 365 microplastic particles per square meter dropping in southern France.
It’s still unclear how the plastics have gotten to where they are, or what effect they might have on humans or the environment.