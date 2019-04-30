Is too much screen time changing the way kids see?

MISSOULA - The average American spends more than half of their waking hours looking at a screen. It’s a habit kids are learning younger and younger.
As a stay-at-home mother, Jordan tries to keep her kids entertained with things like coloring and getting outside, but every once in a while that isn’t the case.
"Lucy watches it in the morning, so she definitely gets it in the morning and then I try and do stuff in the afternoon, all afternoon. Then Olive gets home and she's pretty run down and tired and I'm just kind of like, you can watch a little bit,” said at-home mom, Jordan Kamp.
Optometrist, Dr. Kellie Hadnot says the increase of technology and time spent in schools and at home on cellphones, iPads, and laptops should be monitored.
"Aside from homework if we can limit to 30 minutes a day or if we can take breaks after 30 minutes, it's a balance for sure because of the demand at school versus the time at home leisure time,” said Hadnot.
Just last week the world health organization came out with their first ever recommendations on young kids and screen time.
They say children under the age of five should get no more than one hour of screen time per day, and kids under two should get no screen time at all.
“We know that too much time can bring on nearsightedness can cause other problems in the eyes.” added Dr. Hadnot.
Nearsightedness, otherwise known as Myopia, is a growing problem around the world, but especially among kids.
“I rarely see it in kids under three,” said Dr. Hadnot.
But she’s seeing it so often in kids that she’s working to open a pediatric optometry office to cater specifically to her younger patients.
“If we get really high myopia we are more susceptible to retinal detachments which can lead to blindness actually,” said Dr. Hadnot.
Experts say myopia can be inherited, but they suspect the recent uptick in cases is a result of too much screen time.
Short sightedness is something that can’t be stopped, but can be slowed down by special contact lenses, specialized reading glasses, as well as simple steps like apps that tint a screen, and taking breaks every twenty minutes from the screen.
Experts say parents; you need to lead by example, set limits for your own screen time.
Put your devices down and take the kids outside whenever you can. It’s also a lesson Jordan is trying to teach herself & her kids.
"I need to lead by example for the most part, and we're bad, but trying to stay conscience about it I guess,” said the stay-at-home mom, Jordan Kamp.
Diane Sawyer is working on a three- hour special report on screen time. You can watch that this Friday, May 3rd, on ABC.