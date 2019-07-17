BOZEMAN - Uniformed federal agents from the Internal Revenue Service are investigating a chiropractic clinic.
On Wednesday morning, agents from Denver arrived to investigate the Pro Chiropractic clinic, which has branches in Bozeman and Belgrade. Google Maps lists an additional clinic in Manhattan.
Karen Gurgel, a special agent with the IRS Criminal Investigation Bureau, confirmed that an investigation was taking place, but couldn't provide more details.
Six chiropractors practice at Pro Chiropractic and the clinic provides services for spinal injuries, sports and family care, according to its website.
-Reporting by Rachel Louise Just