MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Yellowstone National Park’s gates are officially open for the winter season, with the north, west, and south entrances open to approved snowmobiles and snow coaches. Yellowstone’s east entrance road over Sylvan Pass will open for oversnow travel only on Sunday, December 22.
Temperatures are dropping and snow is coming down, but the “Gateway to Yellowstone” and host of the park’s north entrance, Gardiner, is getting ready to raise its small population of just under 900 for the second time this year.
There’s a rest period between the vibrant and bustling summer season and the adventurous and high-stakes winter season. With the start of the latter, tourists are returning to the nation’s first national park for a different kind of trip.
There are a number of tour companies operating out of Yellowstone in the winter, but perhaps most iconic is the owner of the canary-colored Yellowstone snow coaches that sit atop massive tires made to survive the trek through the park’s wilderness. The famous yellow vehicles are owned and operated by Xanterra Travel Collection, which also operates all of the park’s hotels.
Chelsea DeWeese, a tour guide for Xanterra, might be your fearless leader on one of these wintry tours. You can find her driving over snow tracks and through the park’s empty roads from 8 to 5 most days of the week.
It makes sense, then, that winter is DeWeese’s favorite season. It’s a time that she describes as “just a little bit more of an adventure” in Yellowstone’s wild lands.
Most of the national park isn’t accessible from October to May, unless you have a snowmobile or snow coach. Interior roads are closed to most public vehicles since it’s so difficult to plow Yellowstone’s hundreds of miles of pavement during the winter.
So for the few that get the chance to go beyond its winter gates, the coldest season of the year offers an entirely unique look at Yellowstone National Park.
"Every season has its beautiful aspects, but with the snow cover in winter everything just seems to settle in a little bit,” says DeWeese. “And everything is quiet. A sense of big quiet that you can't get many other places."
While the winter season starts slow, tours through the park will be booked solid in just a few weeks.
DeWeese grew up within in the boundaries of Yellowstone’s north entrance, and has spent nearly her entire life living or working in the park. She’s used to the crowds of tourists that come to the area every year, but there’s something special about the winter season, when most of the living creatures in the park aren’t human.
“When you're traveling by snowcoach or with a group of snowcoaches,” DeWeese explains, “you're kind of your own little unit going into this vast area, kind of untamed in a lot of ways."
The people like DeWeese – along with the animals that call Yellowstone home - who choose to stick around during the winter represent a different kind of strength and fortitude.
"Winter's our biggest predator here in Yellowstone,” says DeWeese, adding that, “these animals are pretty much locked in a life-and-death struggle in terms of surviving.”
For those that are lucky enough to roam the deserted roads of Yellowstone in winter, there’s a sense of community because, as DeWeese explains it, “everybody's sharing the same adventure, yet differently."
The parks’ interior roads will close to oversnow travel by March 15, 2020. Some roads will close earlier. To find out which roads are open now, check out Yellowstone National Park’s live roads map.