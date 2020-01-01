2 injured in snowmobile v. tree incident near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE - Two people are now recovering after a snowmobile crash in Gallatin County sent them to the hospital.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue says that just before 11 AM on Tuesday a snowmobile left the South Plateau Trail about six miles south of West Yellowstone and hit a group of trees.
When search and rescue teams arrived, they found that a 12-year-old girl and 48-year-old woman from Glendale, California had both sustained injuries to their backs, legs and heads.
The 12 year old is said to have lost consciousness for a brief period of time and became disoriented.
Search and Rescue crews used specialized rescue sleds to package up the injured snowmobilers and take them to an ambulance.
Both were then taken to Big Sky Medical Center for evaluation.
Photo Courtesy: Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue