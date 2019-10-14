BOZEMAN- Events kick off Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, including a march in honor of the MMIW movement and a free film screening.
Monday, October 14, is Indigenous People's day.
A walk in remembrance of missing and murdered Native American women and girls takes place at 11:30 AM on the Malone Centennial Mall.
Anyone who wants to join is asked to meet up at the new American Indian Hall. The walk will go around campus and end with a round dance.
A traditional round dance celebrating all indigenous peoples will be held at noon on the mall, south of Montana Hall following the walk.
Monday evening, Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus will open the Bozeman Commissioners meeting with an honor and song in reorganization of indigenous people day.
At 7:30 PM at the Rialto theater, a local film about the National Bison Range in western Montana will be screened for free. It is a 30-minute documentary that will be followed by a discussion with representatives of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
There's more to come this month, including a Thursday, October 24 talk on identity and imagery by artist and MSU grad Ben Pease of the Northern Cheyenne and Crow tribes.
