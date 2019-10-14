Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Monday, October 14, is indigenous People's day.
Today in Bozeman, Montana State University Students will come together in celebration for Indigenous People's day in remembrance of members of the community who are among the missing.
Celebrations will kick off today on campus, there will be a walk in remembrance of missing and murdered Native American women and girls that will be taking place at 11:30 on the Malone Centennial Mall.
To take part in that walk you can meet at the site of the new American Indian Hall, the walk will be the length of the perimeter of campus and will end with a round dance.
A traditional round dance celebrating all indigenous peoples will be held at noon on the mall, south of Montana Hall following the walk.
In the evening Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus will open the Bozeman Commissioners meeting with an honor and song in reorganization of indigenous people day.
Later in the month, Monday, October, 14, The true story of the National Bison Range will be screened for free. It is a 30-minute documentary that will be followed by a discussion with representatives of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
On October, 24 artist Ben Pease of the Northern Cheyenne and Crow tribes, who is also an MSU graduate will be speaking at the Museum of the Rockies on the topic of Understanding the Intricacies of Identity and the Power of Imagery.