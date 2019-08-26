MANHATTAN – The first few weeks of any animal’s life are the most critical for survival. One Manhattan couple has taken it upon themselves to take care of abandoned and vulnerable canines in an effort to save as many lives as possible with a newborn puppy incubator.
The machine isn’t much bigger than a large dog, but it can be the difference between life and death for any animals that don’t have mothers to take care of them, or whose mother abandoned them.
It took four months for the founders of Tiny Tails K-9 Rescue in Manhattan to raise $2,200 to buy the incubator, with it finally arriving in the mail Monday morning.
“15 minutes after we got it unpacked, I got a message asking us if we could take a one-week old puppy,” says co-founder and co-director Diana Stafford. “Karma said it was time to test out the incubator."
The puppy Stafford is getting ready to take in, Quincy, will make his big arrival at Tiny Tails on Wednesday.
Quincy’s mother rejected him, and the incubator is his only chance at survival.
"They are not able to regulate their body temperature on their own until they're about four weeks old,” Diana explains. “An incubator helps us provide the proper temperature to keep the puppy's body temperature regulated."
But despite being a canine rescue, it’s not just dogs that Diana, her husband Rich, and their team of 30+ foster volunteers care for. They’ve found themselves taking in any animal in need, including five guinea pigs received on Sunday that are in need of a home.
All this on top of the six severely sick or disabled dogs Rich and Diana already care for in their Manhattan home.
Nonprofits like Tiny Tails are rare in Montana, since not many rescue organizations can take in days-old puppies.
But Diana and Rich do; and they have since 1995.
"The ability to say no is pretty much restricted in my vocabulary,” laughs Diana. “We love to do this. This is in our blood."
Tiny Tails K-9 Rescue is fully financed through donations, and doesn’t receive any federal, state, or city funding.
If you want to donate to Tiny Tails or adopt one of their animals, follow the link here.