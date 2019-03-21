Incoming Mayor says a tourists tax could help people who live in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- A potential tourist tax could save residents in Bozeman some green.
Incoming Mayor and current Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl says taxing tourists is a way to provide tax relief for the people who call Gallatin County home.
4 1/2 million tourists use Bozeman’s infrastructure and don't pay for it leaving the bill to the people who call Bozeman home.
By making the tourist's foot the bill for what they are using that would take pressure off the people who live here.
If that happened you at home could see more in your wallet.
“It would exempt food, clothing, medicine and housing things like that so if you’re here and you’re a working family if you go to the Costco tomorrow would cost the same yesterday,” Mehl said, “so we’re really trying to get that discretionary spending of tourists have, tax that and then provide it for tax relief for all the citizens.”
Things like hotels and rental cars could be taxed providing relief for Bozeman.
With housing being a major issue in Bozeman a tourism tax could lower much the city reaches and your wallet every year which could potentially lower the cost of living here.
In return paving the way for more affordable housing to be built.
The way this can be accomplished is through bills going through the legislator right now.
If a bill like the gateway bill is passed an initiative could be put on the ballot and people in Bozeman would ultimately get to decide if they want that tax at all.