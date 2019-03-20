BOZEMAN- Bozeman's incoming mayor says a shuttle service between downtown and the fairgrounds might be one solution to tight traffic in the growing city.
Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl will take over the city in January. He currently is working on parking solutions for the downtown area with the downtown partnership. The new downtown improvement plan was proposed several weeks back to the commissioners.
Mehl says one option he supports is a shuttle service between downtown and the fairgrounds, where there's more parking. People would park their car and every 15 minutes a shuttle would take them downtown.
“[For] people who work downtown, if they know have guaranteed parking at the fairgrounds and the shuttle comes every 10 or 15 minutes, that’s a real benefit for them,” Mehl said. “Also if you’re [a] family, you want to come in and do some shopping or go to a restaurant or catch some music at the Ellen, you’ll have an ability to park there and come downtown.”
Mehl says adding bike lanes to Babcock would also help reduce the flow of cars coming into downtown.
Mehl says he welcomes feedback and would to hear from the public on this topic.