BOZEMAN- Bozeman's incoming mayor says a local sales tax could benefit the community while taking advantage of tourism traffic.
Current Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl says says 4.5 million tourists use Bozeman’s infrastructure annually, but it's up to Bozeman property tax payers to foot the bill for roads and other infrastructure.
He says the tax would not be on everyday essentials like food, clothing and medicine.
“So if you’re here and you’re a working family, if you go to the Costco tomorrow would cost the same yesterday,” Mehl said. “We’re really trying to get that discretionary spending of tourists have, tax that and then provide it for tax relief for all the citizens.”
He says things visitors spend money on, like hotels and rental cars, could be taxed and the funds could reduce the property tax burden for Bozeman residents.
Several other communities in Montana have a resort sales tax, including Red Lodge, Whitefish and St. Regis.
The state legislature is also considering a local-option sales tax, which would allow cities like Bozeman to decide if they want to enact their own municipal sales tax.
Mehl says if passed, the question would ultimately be put to voters in Bozeman to choose a local-option sales tax.