BOZEMAN - Tens of thousands of women are expected to gather nationwide this weekend for the third annual Women’s March.
The first Women’s March in 2017 was the largest single-day protest in American history. That march was a response to comments made by President Donald Trump that some believed were degrading to women. But now in its third year, the movement has expanded in its goals.
And in Montana, the Gallatin and Park County March is focusing inward. One of Bozeman’s march organizers, Lei-Anna Bertelsen, says she wants to bring attention to local issues like missing and murdered indigenous women, protecting public lands, and as a mother of three, getting young people involved in social movements.
“What’s really important to me is the young people that this is impacting,” says Bertelsen. “I have two daughters, and so it was important to me to also have young women represented at the march.”
Bertelsen says the event is for everyone, and anyone, who supports legislation over the issues that affect women’s lives.
“Personally, what I really hope is coming across is that this is not some kind of protest. We’re nonpartisan. And really, we are just concerned with getting a message out: what are the issues that are affecting particularly women here in Montana? And also, are reflective of women everywhere.”
Originally just a participant, Bertelsen says she was inspired by the huge outpouring of community support in years past, and has since started stepping into bigger roles.
"That just really touched me," she says, recalling her first year at the Women's March. "Really just showed me how much people cared about these issues."
Despite its record-shattering presence in 2017, supporters now wonder whether the march can move past recent accusations of anti-semitism within the organization's national ranks. In response to that, Bertelsen says she wants to put her attention on local improvements, starting in southwest Montana.
"There are things I don't have control over, such as anti-semitism, I don't have control over that. But I do - I do have a voice in my community."
And that voice - may only continue to get louder.
“I think of this... this is our time as women,” Bertelsen explains. Everywhere that I look, from the friends that I have, from young people that I teach. I just see more and more evidence how women are becoming empowered. I want that message to be that we have something to offer.”
The Gallatin and Park County Women’s March will take place at noon on Saturday. Residents are encouraged to meet at 8th and Babcock in Bozeman. The event will conclude with speeches focused on local issues, especially murdered and missing indigenous women.