In their shoes, come see first hand what officers in Gallatin County do in free class

BOZEMAN- Want to join the force? The Gallatin County Public Safety Academy is welcoming you to come to see what it takes to be an officer.
The Gallatin County Public Safety Academy gives members of the community a chance to experience law enforcement from the inside.
The 10-week free class gives classmates a chance to learn the ins-and-outs of law enforcement like how officers conduct traffic stops, field sobriety maneuvers, crime scene management, evidence collection, and hands-on CPR.
The point of this class is to give the public a behind-the-scenes look at how law enforcement conducts their job in Gallatin County.
It also serves as a reminder that people are working around the clock to keep us safe.
“Law enforcement is a difficult job,” Captain Shane Frantz said, “Bozeman is growing the crime is relative to the number of people we get here so we do see serious crime and it’s tough on our officers as well.”
Ride-alongs and trips to 911 dispatch along with a tour of the detention center also things you’ll get to see.
The Captain even says he’s picked up a few employees from this class. So who knows this class could lead to your next career.
The class is scheduled for March 26 through May 28.
For more information, or to register, contact Captain Shane Frantz by phone at 582-2120 or by e-mail at shane.frantz@gallatin.mt.gov.
Wake Up Montana’s Bradley Warren will be in the class as well and will be sharing the experience throughout the course of the class. You can follow him on Facebook and Twitter to follow the experience.