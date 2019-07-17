As Montana’s population continues to climb, so does its risk for wildfires.
New research from Bozeman’s Headwaters Economics shows that one in eight new Montana homes were built in areas with high wildfire hazards.
What that means for Montanans? More fire danger and higher costs.
If the trend continues, fire suppression liability will go up $4 million every year because of the risk to life and property.
The study looked at western Montana’s home construction from 1990 to 2016.
Though the 11,000 new high-risk homes are spread across western Montana, the greatest concentration is in Missoula and Ravalli Counties.
While many love the thought of building their new home on a mountainside surrounded by trees - that vegetation, plus flawed building materials, only increase the already-high fire danger risks.
But Kelly Pohl, a researcher with Headwaters, says this only scratches the surface of wildfire impacts on communities.
"Often overlooked when we talk about wildfire is the true cost to communities,” explains Pohl. “When a disaster happens, there are long-term consequences. Those costs are largely borne at the local level by local governments and businesses and individuals."
Research shows that land use planning can help reduce both wildfire risks and costs.
But what can you do?
Managing the vegetation around your home and replacing vulnerable materials like your roof or deck with materials that are more wildfire resilient, will go a long way in keeping you and your family safe.